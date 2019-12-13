Alfred H. (Fred) Rollins, 70, of Potsdam, NY, passed away early Monday morning, December 9, 2019, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. He was born in Potsdam on June 23, 1949, son of the late John P. and Ottilie Hirt Rollins. Fred is survived by a brother Chris Rollins and sister in law Kathy Rollins, both of Upper Marlboro, MD, niece and nephew Caitlin and Mark Rollins, and cousins Mary and Robert Jones.
Following early education at the Congdon Campus School and Potsdam Junior High School, Fred attended high school at The Putney School in Putney, VT. He received his undergraduate degree from St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY and pursued graduate studies at University of Chicago, Clark University, and was trained in Museum Studies at Cooperstown.
Fred began his professional career in 1975 as an Associate Curator of History at the Rochester Museum and Science Center, Rochester, NY. In 1983, he became Director of the Wayne County Historical Society in Lyons, NY and in 1994 became Executive Director of the Jefferson County Historical Society in Watertown, NY, from which he retired in 2005. Not content to remain idle, Fred accepted a position as a Library Aide at the Potsdam Library in 2008. In 2010, he became a Museum Aide for Library and Archives at the Potsdam Public Museum. After leaving the latter post for health reasons in 2016, Fred continued to support the museum including as President of the Friends of the Potsdam Museum. Fred was an avid historian, researcher, and collector, with active interests in stamps, coins, postcards and photographs. His collections have formed the basis for a number of public presentations of local historical interest.
A memorial service for Fred is being planned for the Spring of 2020. Announcement of that event will be made separately. Online rememberances may be posted at www.garnerfh.com. Donations in Fred’s honor may be made at any time to the Friends of the Potsdam Museum, P. O. Box 161, Potsdam, NY 13676.
