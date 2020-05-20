EDWARDS - Alfred J. Fenton, 76, of South Edwards, passed away on May 19, 2020, at his South Edwards woodlot that he so much enjoyed.
Al was born in Fine, NY, on June 20, 1943, son of the late Floyd and Helen Boshaine Fenton.
He graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School in 1961, and Wanakena Ranger School in 1963.
During his teenage years, he worked picking potatoes for the Schuler Potato Chip company, and mowed at the Woodland cemetery in Fine. In his early 20’s, he worked for Deferiet Paper Company for a short time, and was in the National Guard Reserves. In 1966, he was hired at Newton Falls Paper Mill. He began as a laborer in the yard crew, and ended his career there in 1995 as Vice President of Administration.
Al loved his family, and being outdoors. He was an avid hunter and had his own logging business with his son Rick. He loved managing his forestland sustainably. He also owned and operated a sugar bush for many years. He had been a member of the National Accounting Association, Forest Practice Board, Greenwood Falls Hunting Club, Tree Farmers of America, the South Edwards United Methodist Church, and also owned his own hunting club - the Never Miss a Buck Club, sometimes known as the Liar’s Club.
Al’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, playing cards, and enjoying time with his friends and family.
Al married the former Barbara Noble of Edwards on July 8, 1967. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, as well as his three sons: Jamie Fenton, Rick (Tina) Fenton, and Mark (Jillian) Fenton, all of Edwards, and one daughter, Christine Fenton of Hermon. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Luke, Darian, Brooke, Grace, Dalton, Bethany, Brendan, and Ashley, and two great-grandchildren, Delaney and Nevaeh. He has also left behind his sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law and their spouses.
Al was predeceased by his parents, and twin sisters Doris and Dorothy.
Arrangements with French Funeral Home of Edwards are private. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Al’s memory may be made to the South Edwards United Methodist Church, care of Lorna Sykes, 1176 Co Rt 23, Edwards NY 13635.
