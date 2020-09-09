CASTORLAND - Alice G. Virkler, the daughter of F. Clifton and Charlotte Virkler, was born October 6,1941 in West Carthage and entered into eternal rest on Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family after a three and a half month battle with Glioblastoma.
As an infant, she moved from Deer River to a farm on Route 812, Lowville, and then to New Bremen where her parents owned and operated New Bremen General Store. In 1975, she moved to the Cut Off Road, Castorland, where she resided until the time of death.
Alice attended Country School in New Bremen and graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1959. For the next 41 years, she worked at BRCS, starting as a secretary in the main office and retiring in 2002 as a Senior Account Clerk.
Alice was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.
She is survived by two sisters: Carol Foti of Watertown and Eleanor (Ron) Herzig of Beaver Falls; three brothers: Andrew (Becky) Virkler of West Bend, IA, John (Maureen) Virkler of Ellington, CT, and Rudolph (Susan) Virkler of Ellington, CT; one aunt, Betty Virkler of South Windsor, CT; 16 nieces and nephews, Matt (Joanna), Mark (Kimberly), Amber (Dick), Lori (Mark), Joseph (Bernice), Philip (Colleen), Laura (Dave), Elisabeth, Deanna (Brad), Joshua (Kate), Amanda, Samuel (Amanda), Rachel (Jeff), Sarah, Seth and Aaron, many great nieces and nephews and several cousins.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Samuel, in 1968, her father in 1971, her sister, Barbara, in 1981, her mother in 2010, her brother-in-law, Tony Foti, in 2010 and a great niece, Madison.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church in Croghan. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Calling hours are 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12th at Sundquist Funeral Home in Lowville. Please wear a mask and follow current rules.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lewis County Hospice, 7785 North State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or to a charity of one’s choice. www.sundquistfh.com
