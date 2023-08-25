GOUVERNEUR- Alice Helen Phelps, age 92, of Gouverneur, passed away on August 24, 2023 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 3:00-6:00p.m. at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Her funeral service will be on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Condolence may be made online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Alice Helen Phelps
