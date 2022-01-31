NORFOLK-- Alice Joan King, 83, died Jan. 29, 2022 with her family by her side at the Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Boonville where she resided for one month. She was born in Norfolk, Jan. 26, 1939, the daughter of John and Myrtle Davey. She lived most of her life in the Norwood/Norfolk & Parishville area of St. Lawrence County in Northern New York. As the mother of six children and the wife of a New York State Conservation Officer, Alice led a life full of excitement and unpredictable adventure. When not caring for her family, which she did daily, Alice, a devout Catholic and communicant of Church of the Visitation in Norfolk, spent much time at church activities with family and friends. She enjoyed having coffee and sharing stories of all the latest happenings her life and the lives of those around her. She also taught religious education and was a member of the RCIA team for many years.
A soft-spoken woman, Alice lived her life with quiet dignity, but she also enjoyed a funny story and a good laugh at family gatherings. She was also quick to embrace her loved ones with warm and meaningful hugs.
In her later years, Alice lived at the Farrar Home in Malone, enjoying arts and crafts and music activities, and visits from her children and grandchildren.
Alice was content to let others shine. She always put the needs of family of other above her own. She was a champion of the underdog to her last day. She respected family, friends and strangers alike, treating everyone with kindness and understanding.
Survivors include one brother, Richard Davey (Sylvia) of Star Lake; three sisters, Rita King (Lloyd) of Norfolk, Mary Davey Olmstead of Norfolk and Margaret Woodall of Norfolk. Her children, Matthew King of Albany, Lisa Mills (Alan) of Boonville, Lorraine King of Malone, Jennifer Bailey (John Crowley) of Malone, Kenneth King of Norfolk and Mary LoTemplio (Joseph) of Morrisonville. Sister’s in law Loris King and Rita LaVigne (Dale).
Grandchildren, Brigette Dixson (Chris) of Fort Worth, Texas, Erin Holmes of Tonawanda, Jarret Mills (Nicole) of Boonville, Nathan Mills (Kimberly) of Boonville, Jordan Mills (Mercedes) of Rome, Elise Olson, (Jared) of Signal Mountain, TN., Kaitlin Tebo (Steve) of Malone, Joshua King of Norfolk, Sara LoTemplio (Caleb) of Salt Lake City, UT and Amy LoTemplio of Syracuse.
Several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Richard King, in 2008; a son-in-law, Anthony Bailey of Malone in 2012; her parents John and Myrtle Babbitt Davey; brothers Paul Davey, John Davey, Carl Davey and sister Theresa Lindsey. Siblings in Laws Bernard King, Beverly & Haig Avadikian, Dawn LaBarge, Alan Woodall.
Services will be held at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Visitation with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding with a reception immediately following the services. Burial will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk or to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
