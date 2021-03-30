Alice (Josie) Jennings of Watertown, N.Y., unexpectedly passed away at the age of 75, on the morning of Saturday, March 27th, while in their winter residence of Sebring FL.
She was born on June 16th, 1945, to Lawrence and Maude Morse. She grew up in Sackets Harbor NY on her family farm, with her 7 siblings. She graduated from Sackets Harbor High School at the age of 18.
Josie is survived by her loving husband of 52yrs, Michael, two daughters, Maria Dingman (Paul), Cathy Collier, and a son, Jessie Jennings (Laura). She has three surviving sisters, Etta Jean Thompson, Sarah Anderson, and Lula Lytle (Bobby). She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.
Josie was blessed with 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren whom she adored, along with many nieces and nephews.
Her passions were traveling with her husband, visiting casinos across the country, spending time in their FL home and having quality time with her loved ones. While in her 70’s she was able to check some things off of her bucket list: skydiving, ziplining, parasailing and bungie jumping off the Stratosphere in Los Vegas, all while being afraid of heights!
Josie was employed for many years at Gould’s Manufacturing of Watertown NY, she and her husband owned several businesses together over the years and in addition, she touched many children’s hearts while running a daycare out of their home, for over 10 years, before retiring.
A Celebration of life will take place later this Spring (May) to be held in Watertown New York. No date has been set at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to one of Josie’s most beloved charities, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (St.Jude.org) or Children’s Miracle Network, 830 Washington St. Watertown NY, 13601
