Alice L. (LaVigne) Van Vleet, 89, of Black Lake and formerly of Canton, died on Sunday, March 14, 2021 in the ER at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg after being stricken at home.
Alice was born June 13, 1931 in Canton, a daughter of the late Phillip and Roselda (Gillette) LaVigne. She graduated from Canton High School. On September 1, 1951, Alice married Charles C. Van Vleet at the First Presbyterian Church of Canton with Re. Eells, Pastor, officiating the marriage. Charles predeceased her on May 6, 1996.
Alice worked for Agricultural and Conservation Service and later for Akins & Associates, finishing her career with the US Postal Service prior to her retirement. In her younger years, she enjoyed crafts, painting, knitting and tinkering. She enjoyed fishing and living on Black Lake, she had a love for animals and spending time with her family.
Alice is survived by her four sons, Philip (Kimberly) Van Vleet; Charles (Awa Toure’) Van Vleet; William (Amy Mulvaney) Van Vleet and Gregory Van Vleet; six grandchildren, Jessica (Fred) Van Vleet-Rowe; Sara (Joe) Van Vleet-Malinsky; Charles (Tasha) Van Vleet III; Kerry Van Vleet; Shelly (Rob) Howie and Philip (Colleen) Van Vleet as well as many great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Doris (Art) Perotti and Pauline Shean.
Contributions in her memory may be made to a local SPCA or Animal Shelter.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home of Canton. A funeral service will be held privately. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Canton. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Alice L. (LaVigne) Van Vleet are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
