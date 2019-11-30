CROGHAN — Alice M. Bush, 96, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the comfort of her home at Steepleview Court Apartments on George Street in Croghan.
Born May 18, 1923 in Kirschnerville in the Town of New Bremen, a daughter and one of eight children of Henry J. and Hattie B. (Kohler) Aucter, she received her early education at Dicobs Corners Elementary Country School and her secondary education at Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan.
On November 14, 1945, she married Kenneth J. Bush, Sr. in St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Amadeus Burke, OFM, officiating. Mr. Bush died April 18, 1995
During her younger life, Mrs. Bush worked on her family’s farm and later worked at the former Lallier’s Hotel in Croghan. She also worked for a short period at Beaverite Products, Inc. in Beaver Falls, and at Climax Manufacturing in Castorland until the time of her marriage. For 21 years following her marriage, she worked as a homemaker taking care of her large family. In 1966, she went to work in the Maintenance Department of Lowville Academy, where she worked for 21 years until her retirement in 1987. During this same time, she also worked on her family’s dairy farm she and her husband owned on Wagner Road for 10 years.
Alice was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan, and was also a member of its Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Lowville VFW Auxiliary Post 6912, Beaver River Senior Citizens and Belfort Grange.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, crafting with plastic canvas, creating Christmas items, and above all, loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are eleven children including nine sons and their spouses, Ralph L. and Linda Bush, and William J. and Valerie Bush, all of Croghan, Kenneth J., Jr. and Roxy Bush, of Castorland, Henry P. and Diane Bush, and Larry C. and Carol Bush, all of Lowville, Edward H. and Cindy Bush, of Brantingham, Loren F. and Fran Bush, of Calcium, Daniel J. Bush, of Merchion, GA, and Donald R. and Angie Bush, of Aurora, CO; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kathryn M. and Keith Greenwood, of Pulaski, and Janet E. and Joseph Andre, of Croghan; 34 grandchildren, 73 great grandchildren and 1 on the way, and 20 great great grandchildren and 2 on the way; her sister, Mary Lou Cullen, of Eatontown, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her loving husband, Ken, of almost 50 years, she was predeceased by two brothers, Ronald and John Aucter; four sisters, Leona Briot, Helena Yauney, Edna Hoch and Florence Berry; two granddaughters, Krista Bush, who died in infancy, and Patricia Moser Gibbs, and a great grandson, Liam Bush, who died shortly after birth.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Alice will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Bremen. There will be no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen’s Church Restoration Fund.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
Online obituary and messages of sympathy at www.scanlonfuneral.com
