Alice M. French, 98, of Canandaigua, NY, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Canandaigua, NY. Alice was a resident of Phoenix for 47 years prior to moving to Canandaigua, NY in 2004. She was born in Amsterdam, NY and graduated from Amsterdam High School. Alice worked for Phoenix Central Schools as a Secretarial Assistant, and was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Phoenix, and the Word of Life Assembly of God in Baldwinsville.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edward H. in 2002; and son, Glenn E. in 1971.
She is survived by her sons Gary H. (Bonnie) French and Barry E. (Constance) French; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held on December 15th. Alice will be interred at Phoenix Rural Cemetery.
