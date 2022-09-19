Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alice M. Powell

  • 0
Alice M. Powell

The memorial mass for Alice M. Powell will be 10 am Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Sackets Harbor with Rev. Donald Robinson officiating.

Mrs. Powell, wife of David Powell, Sackets Harbor, passed away September 8th, 2022 in Watertown.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.