Alice M. Powell, 76,wife of David K. Powell, Sackets Harbor, passed away Thursday, September 8th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
A memorial mass is scheduled for 10 am Saturday, September 24th at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Sackets Harbor.
A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
