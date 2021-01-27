CARTHAGE – Alice M. Wood, 79, formerly of S. Mechanic St., passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Carthage Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Alice was born on April 19, 1941 in Carthage, New York, daughter of the late Harold and Christine (Mealus) Towne. She graduated from Carthage Central School.
On May 2, 1959 she married John A. Wood. She was a homemaker, raising their four children.
Alice enjoyed puzzles, jewelry and going to casinos. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 61 years, John A. Wood; their four children, John (Lisa) Wood Jr. of South Glens Falls, NY; Jeffrey (Kathy) Wood of Myrtle Beach, SC; Kenneth (the late Debbie) Wood of Carthage, NY; and Dawn Hoops of Ohio; one sister, Jane (Richard) Boyce of Croghan, NY; as well as 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public calling hours and services will be held privately by the family. Burial will be held in the Spring at a date and time to be announced in the Sunnyside Cemetery in Naumburg.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
