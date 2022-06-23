Alice Marie Beasor Jackson, 94, of Seminole, Florida, formerly of LaFargeville, New York, died June 3, 2022, in Palm Garden of Largo following a brief illness.
Alice was born at home in Omar, New York, on May 24, 1928, to Pauline and Stanley Getman. She had two younger brothers and they enjoyed spending time together with grandparents and Sunday trips to picnic and swim in the St. Lawrence River. When she was 14 years old, she decided to become a nurse to find out why her youngest brother died. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from the University of Rochester and earned a bachelor’s degree in School Nurse-Teaching from Syracuse University. Alice was a shift nurse at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York; a pediatric nurse in Amarillo, Texas; and a School Nurse—Teacher in Alexandria Bay and LaFargeville Central School system for 30 years.
Alice married her high school sweetheart in 1949. She gave birth to her only son, Bryan, in 1959. Alice had to travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to be allowed to divorce her husband in 1962.
In 1966, she married Bruce Beasor. He adopted her son, and she became a stepmom to Bruce’s son. Additionally, she and Bruce, owned Beasor’s Red Barns Antiques in Theresa, New York. Alice and Bruce also became rockhounds and did lapidary, silversmithing and stained-glass commissions. Alice enjoyed entertaining family and friends, and frequently had other family members living in her home. She was a member of the United Churches of Theresa. The Beasors retired in 1977 and relocated to Snell Isle, St. Petersburg, Florida.
Once retired, Alice devoted her time to pursuing her favorite pastimes and hobbies: reading, knitting, crocheting, tatting, weaving, sewing, needlepoint, painting, traveling and fishing. She enjoyed plants and flowers and was a member of The Pinellas County Rose Society, Suncoast Gem & Mineral Club, Tampa Bay Rare Fruit Council, and a lifetime member of the Garden Club of St. Petersburg, Inc. She and Bruce were active members of Unity Church. Traveling was the highlight of retirement. She toured the US and Canada many times, and visited New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, Tahiti, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Europe. Some of her most treasured adventures were sailing the maiden voyage of the Regal Princess through the Panama Canal; the American Queen paddleboat tour up the Mississippi with her grandson; and the American Queen paddleboat tour on the Ohio with her granddaughter. Upon the passing of her beloved husband in 1999, Alice again sold her home and relocated.
The last place Alice called home was the Tamarac by the Gulf community in Seminole, Florida. There she met and married Ralph “Gene” Jackson in 2003 on Flag Day. Again, Alice became a stepmom. She and Gene took their family with them on their honeymoon cruise and then took additional cruises, including a transatlantic trip to Spain and Italy. Alice was a member of the Oakhurst United Methodist Church where she enjoyed playing the hand bells in the choir. She continued to spend her time doing crafts, completing the daily crossword puzzle, and taking care of her cat.
Survivors, in addition to her husband Gene, are son Bryan Beasor (Connie); stepson Howard Beasor; stepdaughter Debby Wigginton (Wendall); grandchildren Charlotte Mitchell (Ben), Sam Beasor (Amanda), Scott Beasor (Dawn), Sean Beasor (Denise), and Renee Hendrix; and nine great-grandchildren Clara, Lucy, Landen, Lucas, Isaac, Colin, Carter, Levi, and Eric. Alice is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
And now that Alice is home after living a remarkably blessed life, a celebration of life service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Omar Cemetery, 40812 County Road 13, La Fargeville, New York. A reception will follow the service. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be in the form of donations to the Garden Club of St. Petersburg, Inc. or to Oakhurst United Methodist Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com for the family.
