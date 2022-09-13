Alice Mary Powell, 76, Sackets Harbor, wife of David K. Powell, passed away Thursday September 8th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
The memorial mass will be said at 10 am on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Sackets Harbor with Rev. Donald Robinson, pastor, officiating. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
She is survived by her husband, David, Sackets Harbor; their sons David, Jr., Lexington, KY and James (Aimee) Powell, San Diego, CA; two granddaughters Anna Kennedy Powell and Sophie Leighton Powell; four sisters, Ruthie Bianchi, Janet Weiss, Mary Ellen Johnson, Sue Wengender; two brothers Tommy Leimberger and Alan Leimberger; many nieces and nephews.
Alice was born in Rochester March 5th, 1946, a daughter to James and Helen Noakes Leimberger. She graduated high school from Nazareth Academy in Rochester. Alice received her Bachelor of Science degree, Cum Laude from Nazareth College in Rochester and completed graduate courses at the University of Rochester.
Following her education, Alice went to work at Kodak as a secretary and later became manager of the Susan B. Anthony Center at the University of Rochester. She then went on to work in administration at George Mason University in Virginia.
Mrs. Powell was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church in Sackets Harbor and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She enjoyed cooking, photography, painting, flower gardening and fishing. She enjoyed traveling and antique collecting throughout Europe while she and her husband David lived in England. Alice was active at the YMCA and enjoyed swimming in Lake Ontario.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrews Catholic Church, 112 East Main St., Sackets Harbor, NY 13685. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
