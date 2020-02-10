Funeral services for Alice Norene Brander, age 92 formerly of Lisbon, will be held at 1:00pm on Monday (February 10, 2020) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Andrea Mericle officiating. An Easter Star Ritual will take place at 12:30 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the spring at the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.
Calling hours will be held also on Monday from 11:00am until the time of the funeral. Mrs. Brander passed away on Wednesday (Feb 5th) at the United Helpers Nursing Home with her family by her side.
Surviving are her two sisters Eleanor (Robert) O’Neil of Madrid and Shirley Watson of Malone along with several nieces and nephews.
Her husband George T. Brander and a brother Donald Packard predeceased her.
Alice was born on November 12, 1927 in Waddington NY, a daughter of Charles & Florence (Alguire) Packard. She graduated from Madrid Central School and continued her education at the State Hospital School of Nursing, where she received her Licensed Practical Nursing degree. She later married George T. Brander on July 21, 1950 in Ogdensburg.
In 1948 Alice began her long time career at Massena Memorial Hospital where she worked as an Operating Room Nurse until her retirement in July of 1991. She was a longtime member of the Fulton Order of Easter Stars Chapter and served as Matron, District Deputy and Treasurer over the years. Alice enjoyed her involvement with the Eastern Stars, bowling on the women’s bowling league in Waddington, knitting, crocheting, sewing and embroidery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Lions Club, The Congregational Church of Lisbon or the Order of Eastern Stars. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
