Alice Odelia Ley, 80, Oconto Falls, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at ThedaCare in Neenah.
Visitation with the urn present will take place after 9am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of memorial services at 10:30am at the funeral home. Please visit: www.jonesfuneral.com or call 920-848-2222 for further service details. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.
