Alice Turnbole Rohde, 105, formerly of Ellisburg and Pulaski, passed away Wednesday, July20, 2022 at the Sunnyside Care Center in East Syracuse. A complete obituary with date and time of services will follow. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Alice Turnbole Rohde
