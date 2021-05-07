There will be no services at this time for Alicia M. Gibbs. Ms. Gibbs died May 1, 2021 at home. She was 32. She was born in Watertown, NY on December 13, 1988 the daughter of Carl and Dawn Bombard Gibbs. She graduated from General Brown High School. She worked for the Watertown Daily Times in distribution until she retired for health reasons. Surviving is her daughter Dawnicia Gibbs of Durham, NC, her grandmother Mary Gifford of Brownville, her father Carl Gibbs of Ogdensburg, NY, and her sister and brother in law Mrs. Jason (Rhonda) Choi of Durham, NC. Her mother Dawn Bombard died before her. TLC Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with her arrangments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.