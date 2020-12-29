EAST MARTINSBURG – Allan Dorrance Brown, 91, formerly of River Lock Farm of East Martinsburg, went to be with his Lord, whose yoke is easy and whose burden is light, on December 20, 2020 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.
Born April 19, 1929, he was a son of the late Dorrance Brown and Mabel Tiffany Brown. He attended General Martin High School and graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1946. Allan worked on the family farm. On May 31, 1953, he married Gloria DuFlo beneath a floral covered arbor on the front lawn where the couple made their home for 61 years. Mrs. Brown died August 15, 2014. Together with his wife, Gloria, the couple took over the family farm and operated the farm until 1966, when Allan went to work for various area businesses before working for New York Air Brake for five years. He then worked at Kraft Foods in Lowville for 20 years, retiring in 1991.
Allan was a member of Lowville United Methodist Church, where he sang and whistled in the choir. He enjoyed hunting, and stayed active after retirement, helping in the sugar bush, and neighboring farmers.
He is survived by three children, Amy Lynn (Evan) Zehr of Lowville; Rebecca Arden Slye and her partner Glenn Stewart of Liverpool; and David Allan Brown of Lowville; four grandchildren, Jennifer Rae Sheehan of Brewerton; Hannah Aileen Zehr of Lowville; Michael Christopher Slye and Beth Ann of Satellite Beach, FL; and Dr. Rachel Beth Zehr of Oneonta; and five great-grandchildren; a niece, a nephew and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Gloria Brown; and by a sister, Doris Patnode.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Beaches Bridge Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or to Lowville United Methodist Church, 7618 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
