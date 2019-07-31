ALLAN GEORGE DREW, born March 14 1936 died July 13 2019 was a remarkable man whose company was enjoyed and treasured by many friends, family, classmates, and business associates.
Mr. Drew, as he was known to be commonly addressed about the community, enjoyed most his time, spent along with his wife Carol of many years, in the St. Lawrence river region where he and Carol spent the majority of their adult lives along with their two children Timothy and Charlotte.
Mr. Drew graduated St. Lawrence University Canton New York in 1958 after receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration, immediately commissioned an officer in the United States Army, and saw a short span of service at Fort Dix, New Jersey. Returning to Northern New York, joined his father Albert Drew, to lead the family’s business, Drew Building Supply, INC. more than five decades, from the Company’s headquarters located in Antwerp, New York.
Allan could often be seen, aboard his treasured Gulf Star, the “Farmer’s Daughter,” piloting the trawler between its mooring on Wellesley Island to Kingston Ontario, and often onward to Jones Falls, Ontario, Canada via the historic Rideau Canal, spending many summer’s vacations in the company of the family’s Canadian friends.
He is survived by two wonderful grandson’s Kurt and Peter Frewing of Menlo Park California, their parents Charlotte and Scott Frewing, and Timothy A. Drew, Watertown, New York. His wife Carol, passed before him April 26, 2015.
A memorial service will be held August 5 2019 1100am Densmore Church Wellesley Island, with burial of both Allan and Carol at the Riverside Cemetery, with a celebration of life to follow at their favorite restaurant The Clipper Inn Clayton, New York. All are welcome.
