Clare, NY- Allan H. “Al” Peabody, 91, of County Route 27, Clare, died Tues., January 7, 2020 at United Helpers Riverledge in Ogdensburg after a short stay. He was the husband of Charlotte (Stone) Peabody. Calling hours will be held at Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton on Friday, January 10 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at which time his funeral will be held with Pastor John Frary officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery in Degrasse. Memorial Contributions are suggested to Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Avenue, Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences may be shared at www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
Allan H. “Al” Peabody
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.