Allan Joseph Perry, Colonel, USAF (Ret) passed away on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at the age of 85. Born June 25, 1934 in Potsdam, New York, son of Lyndon & Loretta White Perry. He graduated from Massena High School in 1953. He earned a Diploma in Nursing from St Lawrence State Hospital School of Nursing in Ogdensburg, NY; B.S. Degree from the University of Dayton; M.S. Degree from Boston University and M.A. Degree obtained from the University of the Incarnate Word.
He entered the USAF in 1957. Colonel Perry was a pioneer and leader in Nursing Education & Staff Development throughout most of his Air Force Career. As Educational Coordinator at Wilford Hall Medical Center, during the 1970’s, he developed many innovative staff development programs including orientation for New Staff, Inservice Education and Management Training. While at the Medical Center, he was selected by the Chief, Air Force Nurse Corps to develop a Nurse Internship Program for the Corps and a Continuing Education Program meeting American Nurses’ Association Standards. One of his most rewarding and challenging assignment from 1970-1971 was Senior Nurse Advisor to the South Vietnamese Surgeon General, Chief Nurse MACV Surgeon’s Office Saigon, Liaison Officer to the USAID Chief Nurse and to the Chief Nurse, Ministry of Health Saigon. His last Military assignment was in the Surgeon’s Office, AFMPC, Randolph AFB, Texas, as Chief Nurse Education Branch. He retired April 1, 1984.
He was awarded numerous decorations for his Military Service including: Award Ribbon with Five Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Two Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with One Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, and Legion of Merit.
During his Military Career Colonel Perry was active in Community, State & National Associations. He was a past board member of the South Texas Health Education Center, past President of the American Society for Health Education & Training, San Antonio Chapter; was the First Chairman, University of the Incarnate Word School of Nursing Advisory Council and was the Wilford Hall representative to the San Antonio Public Health Department (now known as Metro Health) and was a Board Member of the Local Chapter of the San Antonio American Cancer Society. He served on the Texas Association CEARP Committee responsible for developing initial Continuing Education guidelines for the Association. In addition, he also served on the Executive Committee of the Council on Continuing Education, American Nurses’ Association and was on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Continuing Education in Nursing. He presented numerous evening workshops throughout San Antonio, including USAA on “As Parents Grow Older – The Impact on the Sandwich Generation”. Following military retirement, he completed a graduate degree in Gerontology from the University of the Incarnate Word. During his Graduate Administrative Internship at Air Force Village I, he found great satisfaction in working with Village Residents and upon graduation was hired by the Foundation President, as Director of Resident Services in 1986. At the time of his retirement in December 1998, he was Executive Director. He and his wife Estelle became residents of Air Force Village I in March 2005. He was a long time reading mentor with OASIS at a local Elementary School within Northside Independent School District, Nursing Home Ombudsman for the Area Agency on Aging, member of the Northside Independent School District Senior Advisory Board for Community Education Services, including after school programs and past President of the Lions Field Council, Lions Field Adult & Senior Citizens Center. He also was on the Board of Directors of OASIS in San Antonio. Colonel Perry was a long-time parishioner of Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church. During his time at Resurrection of the Lord, he served on the Parish Council and wrote the Parish Mission statement, adopted by the Council; Editor of the Parish Newspaper, “Son Rise”, active in Music Ministry, joining a quartet of vocalists for the Saturday Evening Mass; and was a member of the Resurrection Building Committee. A 51-year resident of San Antonio, he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 8158, where he coordinated Resurrection Parish Blood Drives and the Knights Scholarship Program, for deserving Parish High School Seniors. Colonel Perry was also a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Honorary Life member. He was very active in the Blue Skies East, (Air Force Village I) Catholic Chapel Association and was instrumental in the design of the Blue Skies East Blessed Sacrament Chapel, Library and conference room.
He is survived by his wife Estelle Hart, daughter Susan Perry, Major USAF (Ret) of Georgetown, TX; and son, Michael and wife Roselyn of Fort Worth, TX; and three grandsons, Joseph, Stephen, and Jonathan. Joseph the eldest grandson is married to Jessica Rogers and they have three children Lillian, Julian, and Evelyn.
He is survived by brothers, David and wife Rachel of Memphis, NY; Paul of Liverpool, NY; sister Lynne Perry Marko of Flower Mound, TX along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date at the Blue Skies East Main Chapel in San Antonio, TX Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery in Massena, NY.
Online condolences and memories of Allen may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
