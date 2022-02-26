Binghamton - Allegra Shenefiel Lake, 93, formerly of Ellisburg, and the mother of 13 children, 121 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, died peacefully after several years of care for dementia and heart failure at the home of her daughter.
Allegra Helen Shenefiel was born to David and Rosa Hoxie Shenefiel on June 25, 1928, in Napoli, NY. A 1946 graduate of Randolph Central School, Mrs. Lake initially pursued a degree in architectural design at Alfred State College until she married Warren C. Lake of Kennedy, NY, in 1947. Eventually settling in Woodville and Ellisburg in 1958-59, they raised 13 children. She was a member of the Ellisburg Methodist Church, Ellisburg Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and a special education volunteer at Belleville Central School. Mr. Lake died in 1983.
Mrs. Lake enjoyed a long career in health care. As a pharmacy clerk, she was employed by Fay’s Drugs in Watertown and later moved to the Catskills. She became an LPN and RN and worked as a geriatric and hospice nurse, retiring twice, at 70 and 80.
Mrs. Lake enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, photography, jigsaw puzzling, bowling, geology, and gardening with flowers, vegetables, and weeds! She was an avid reader of fiction and nonfiction and was known in the 1960s and ‘70s for baking bread, cinnamon rolls, and cookies for the Ellisburg General Store when Lake Effect snowstorms delayed deliveries.
Her children’s father and three siblings predeceased Mrs. Lake. Bruce, David Shenefiel, and Margaret Bailey. She was also predeceased by her infant twins, Jodie and Wayne Lake, her daughter, Julie (James) Bettinger, Lorraine-Adams, her granddaughter, Jayne McGowan and her great-granddaughter, Arden Davis.
Survivors include her siblings, Barbara Myers, VT, Randall (Frances) Shenefiel, Falconer, and Lola (William) Armstrong, ME. Survivors also include her children, Signe Jayne (James) McGowan, Henderson Harbor; Gregory (Diane) Lake, Ellisburg, Daniel (Jeanne) Lake, NC; Joy Lake Archer, FL; Jill (Donald) Lang, Homer-Skaneateles Lake, Jarol Lake, Binghamton, Karen (Larry) Hounshell, TX; Kevin (Jeanne) Lake, Ellisburg, Timothy Lake, Henderson Harbor, Jordan (Robert) Walsh, DE; Jonathan (Melissa) Lake, Port Crane, and Cory Lake,
Binghamton. Mrs. Lake is also survived by 37 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Internment will be at the East Randolph Cemetery in the Shenefiel family plot. A celebration of her life will be held during the family’s 2022 “Lake Effect” summer reunion.
In place of flowers, please consider a donation in Mrs. Lake’s name to Yesteryears of Binghamton, Helios Care, or Medi-Teddy.org, an internationally renowned charity founded by Mrs. Lake’s 10 year old great-granddaughter, Ella Casano. A Full Obituary and shared memories may be found at www.bennettfh.com. Arrangements are with Aegis Cremation and with the guidance of her grandson, funeral director, Ryan T. Walsh, at Kenneth L. Bennett Funeral Home.
