Allen Birchenough, 81, of Black River, NY, passed away December 23, 2019 at home where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
He was born on August 6, 1938 in Fulton, NY son of the late Oswald and Erma (Souva) Birchenough. He graduated from Copenhagen Central School. He joined the Army in 1956 and served in Germany during the Berlin Crisis. He was honorably discharged in 1962.
Allen was employed by Stebbins Engineering for many years as a mason and has been a member of the Bricklayers Union for fifty four years. He had a passion for baseball, was an avid fisherman, and he received a NYS award for a trophy brook trout. He was also a communicant of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
He is survived by his fiancé, Sharon Cushman and her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Joe Cushman and David and Vanessa Cushman, six grandchildren, four brothers and their wives, Richard and Caryn, Patrick and Joyce, David and Eileen, and Daniel and Joanne Birchenough, three sisters and their husbands, Jane and Craig Dumas, Joyce and Peter White, Yvonne and Donald Burtick, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday December 27th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River. A prayer service will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by a 2 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Military Honors will be rendered at the church and burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to St. Paul’s Catholic Church or to Hospice of Jefferson County.
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com
