Allen G. Barkley, Sr. 79, Adams, passed away Wednesday October 16th, 2019 at University Hospital in Syracuse.
The funeral will be 2 pm Monday, October 21st at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with Pastor David Rudd officiating. Calling hours will precede the funeral from 12 noon – 2pm on Monday. Burial will be in the Adams Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A reception will follow the service at the Belleville Fire Hall.
Al is survived by three sons Allen “Gene” (JoAnne) Barkley, Jr., Adams, Raymond Barkley (Christine White), Henderson and David Barkley, Adams; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren: 5 stepchildren, Roxanne, Stevie, Chanel and Xavier Cobb, and Jesse Kohl; two brothers Charles Barkley, Monticello, MS and Victor (Sissy) Barkley, North Syracuse, NY; a sister Rose Hier, Bath, NY; his stepbrother Morgan Williams, Belleville, NY and stepsister Fay Williams-Unamann, Rochester, NY. A sister Carol Foss and stepbrother Rick Williams predeceased him.
He was born in the Town of Ellisburg October 19th, 1939, a son to Harold Barkley and Nina Backus. He was educated in Belleville Central School. He owned and operated a dairy farm on Co. Rt 97 for many years, retiring in the late 2000’s. Al continued to work in the area for several years following his retirement.
Al married Carol Ann Larkin December 8th, 1959. She passed away October 26th, 1995. A second marriage to Tina Cobb ended in divorce.
Memorial contributions may be made to the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box 126, Adams, NY 13601.
Condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
