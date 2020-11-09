NEDROW - Allen Johnson Moses, 70, was bom in Nedrow, New York on January 7, 1950 and passed away in Jacksonville NC on November 3, 2020. A memorial service is planned in the spring of 2021 in Nedrow, NY. Allen is survived by his wife Debbie Moses of Jacksonville, NC; Children; Alyssa Crandall Adams NY, Nicole Harris Jacksonville, Janelle Crawford Richlands, Allen Brandon Clayton NY, Meghan Neddo Watertown NY, Bridgit David Adams NY; Siblings, Harvey Moses, Gary Moses, Kathy Thomas, and Nanette Moses all of Nedrow, NY; fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Allen is predeceased by his parents Harvey and Minerva Moses, Karl, Randy, Marty, Karen Sue, and Tina Moses.
Allen was a loving husband of 48 years, and father, Papa, and Great Papa.
Allen was a correctional officer who just celebrated 11 years of retirement. He vacationed in NC so he could enjoy his love of golf. He was a strong beautiful person inside and out; he was a friend to everyone he came across. He always had a witty comeback to put a smile on your face and make you laugh. Allen was a great man who touched many lives and will forever be loved and deeply missed.
