SYRACUSE- Allison L. Millar, 55, of 1308 1st North Street, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse after a brief illness.
Allison was born on January 29, 1964 in Massena, daughter of the late Ralph J.C. and Corinne Weeger Millar. She was a Massena Central High School graduate of 1984, and attended SUNY Canton and was a graduate of the Massena School of Business. A marriage to Todd Hebert ended in divorce.
She worked in the hospitality industry including The Syracuse Corinthian Club and the Ramada Inn. Allison was a huge music fan and attended many concerts. She also enjoyed collecting and selling antiques.
Allison is survived by her beloved son Liam Naughton of Syracuse; and two brothers, Christopher Millar of Massena; and Gregg Millar of Nevada City, CA.
She was predeceased by her father Ralph on June 18, 2012; and her mother Corinne on May 7, 2002.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery I in Massena.
Memorial donations may be made in Allison’s memory to the local humane society or ASPCA.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
