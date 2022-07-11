COPENHANGEN- Allyn F. Wheeler, 87, of the Cobb Road died peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022 in the Emergency Room at the Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, NY. Mr. Wheeler was born on March 22, 1935.
A full obituary will be published soon.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.