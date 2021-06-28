Canton- Allyn Stearns Hudson, 69, of Judson Street Road, Canton passed away peacefully at his home while under the loving care of his family.
Calling hours will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. An informal Memorial service following the calling hours at 4:15 PM with Lay Pastor John Frary officiating.
Allyn was born July 3, 1951 in Potsdam, NY and was a son of the late George and Marjorie (Stearns) Hudson. He was a 1970 graduate of Canton Central School where he excelled in both soccer and basketball. In 1972 he graduated from SUNY Canton “ATC” with a Associates Degree in Business.
He retired as a Sergeant for the Village of Canton Police Department (1978-1994) and started his A.S. Hudson Construction business. Previously he worked for St. Lawrence University Security.
Allyn is survived by “The Love of His Life”, Carla Frank; seven children, Lisa (Phil) Burnett of Rensselaer Falls, Tyler Hudson of Phoenix, AZ, Tiffany (Corby Hollister) Hudson of Ogdensburg, Ashley (Tim Olmstead) Frank of Canton, James Frank of Louisville, KY, Stacey Hudson and Holly Hudson of Florida; three brothers Gary (Mary) Hudson of Syracuse, Larry (Joanne) Hudson of Colton and Roger (Carol)Hudson of Colton; a sister, Carollyn (Marc) Rycroft of Waverly; four grandchildren, Haley Burnett, Hudson Hollister, Lucy Olmstead and Damian Hollister; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Clark Hudson in 1990.
In Allyn’s 69 years he enjoyed being a part of the canton community. He was a member of Canton Volunteer Fire Department for 12 years, and served as a volunteer for Canton-Potsdam Hospital for 7 years, Allyn was a Pee-Wee Soccer coach for his children and soccer referee for Section X Sports. He enjoyed hunting and fishing; especially hunting in the Upper and Lower Lakes wetlands, the southern tier and at Michael’s (Carla’s brother) camp. Allyn enjoyed many hours of woodworking in his shop making furniture for anyone who asked. He was an “amateur photographer” taking hundreds of photos at all types of family events and gatherings. He never missed an important event for anyone special to him. He especially loved attending his granddaughter’s sporting events. He was a huge Canton Bears Athletics fan, Soccer, Football and Lacrosse. He also enjoyed “3 o’clock meetings” with the neighbors as well as being part of the “Breakfast Club” at McDonald’s with his best friends. Most of all his favorite job was being a Grampie, he did anything and everything he could for his grandchildren.
Allyn’s laugh, smile and sense of humor will be missed by so many, especially his family and friends.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Canton Golden Bears Booster Club or to Canton Fire & Rescue.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
