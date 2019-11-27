Waddington: Alma J. Sheets, age 81, of Maple Street, passed away Tuesday morning at Canto-Potsdam Hospital with her family be her side. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington.
Calling hours for Alma will be held Saturday (November 30, 2019) from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington. A graveside service will be held in Brookside Cemetery, Waddington, NY at the convenience of the family in the spring.
Alma was born to the late Ethan and Eileen (Belile) Wilson in Helena, NY on October 23, 1938. Alma attended Norwood-Norfolk schools. She was married to her loving husband, James E. Sheets on October 25, 1958 at the Methodist Church in Waddington, NY. Alma and her husband took care of the family dairy farm, where they would raise chickens, pigs, goats and horses. The family home was the gathering place for holiday get-togethers and family celebrations.
She was an excellent cook, who would share her recipes and meals with the many friends and family that would stop by.
A truly loving and kind women, Alma later began her career with St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging as a Nutritional Aide, retiring in 2000.
She is survived by her son, David J. and Susan Sheets of Waddington, NY; four grandchildren, Michael Sheets, Nicole and Kyle Smith, Misty Whalen and Jessica Sheets; four great-grandchildren, Connor, Chloe, Kaidence and Violet; a sister Sandra Peck of North Port, FL and several nieces and nephews. Alma was predeceased by her daughter, Ann Morley; a great-granddaughter, Lailah Newton and siblings, Ethan Wilson Jr. and Margaret Kelly.
Friends and family are welcome to share memories or condolences with the family of Alma, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
