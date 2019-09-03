Fowler - Alma Rumble, 96, passed away on Sunday September 1, 2019 at Riverledge Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 7th from 12:00 to 2:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and burial at New St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur.
Alma was born in Gouverneur on July 31, 1923, the daughter of Everett and Bertha (Allen) Markwick.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School and the Watertown School of Commerce.
Alma married L. Roger Rumble in Gouverneur on August 31, 1946.
She worked in New York City, returned to the Gouverneur area to work for Bell Telephone Company, worked as a bookkeeper for Gouverneur Talc and E.J. Noble Hospital, and retired as a secretary for Gouverneur Central School.
Alma enjoyed knitting and was active in the Gouverneur Garden Club, Gouverneur Business Women, E.J. Noble Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, and volunteered at the Gouverneur Museum. She also belonged to the Gouverneur Bridge Club and a knitting club.
Alma is survived by her children Sharon and John Ayen of Maine, Scott and Linda Rumble of Fowler, Melvin Rumble of Gouverneur, and Drew Rumble of Fowler, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Roger who passed away on January 13, 1996, her parents, and two brothers Paul Markwick and Everett Markwick Jr.
Memorial donations in Alma’s memory are encouraged to the Gouverneur Vol. Fire Department, 33 Clinton Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642 or the Gouverneur Vol. Rescue Squad, PO Box 164, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.