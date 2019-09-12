Massena: Alson “Al” J. Novak, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Saranac Lake. There will be no public calling hours or funeral services.
Al was born on July 30, 1944 in Massena, the son of Stephen and Ellen (McKenna) Novak. He graduated from Massena High School in 1963. Al then went into the Army Reserves. He worked at GM for a brief period of time and then started working at Alcoa as a Laborer for 36 years, retiring in 2001. Al married Cheryl Richards on May 27, 1967 in Forestport, NY. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing and hunting as well as meeting with his coffee club every morning.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl of 52 years; his two sons, Tom Novak and companion Michelle Belile of Panther Lake, NY, Jason Novak of Massena; a grandson, Tommy Novak of Williamstown, NY; two sisters, Martha Fletcher of LaFayette, NY and Carolyn Buttenshon of Mohawk, NY; a brother, Peter Novak of Palm Coast, FL; a sister in-law, Arlene Novak of Churchville, MD, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Ed and Stephen Novak and a sister, Maryellen O’Neil.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
