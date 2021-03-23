Fowler, N. Y. - Alyce M. Sullivan, 94, Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21,2021 in Watertown, NY at the Hospice of Jefferson County.
Alyce was born on April 2,1926 in Gouverneur, N. Y. as the daughter of Roy and Catherine (Hayden) Stevens and spent her youth there.
On June 8,1947, Alyce married Paul T. Sullivan in Gouverneur at the St. James Catholic Church, with Rev. Frederick P. Diviney officiating.
Together, Alyce and Paul owned and operated Sullivan’s Store, in Balmat, for over 20 years. Prior to that time, Alyce was employed as a telephone operator. They lived in Fowler for over 50 years and also spent their summers at the family cottage on Sylvia Lake.
Alyce enjoyed being with family, friends, playing cards, crossword puzzles, bingo and bowling. Being an avid fan of the Syracuse University Orange, she watched all of their basketball games.
Alyce, pre-deceased by her husband Paul, is survived by her three children, Peter T. Sullivan and his wife Janice of Lampe, Missouri, Amy C. (Sullivan) Brooker and her husband Alan of Buena Vista, Colorado and
Mary A. (Sullivan) Ciccarelli and her husband Raymond of Bolton Landing, N. Y.
Alyce also leaves behind 5 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren as well as her brother William Stevens, her late brother Roy Stevens Jr. and her late sister Sally Woodward, all of Gouvernuer, N. Y.
A Funeral Service in her memory will be held at a later date with the arrangements being handled by the Green Funeral Home of Gouverneur.
