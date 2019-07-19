Amanda A. Michalski, age 57, resident of Sackets Harbor, passed away Friday at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Amanda was born April 30, 1962 in Syracuse, the daughter of Michael and Frances Powell Michalski. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1980 and served in the United States Army from 1981 until 1985. She was employed by National Grid for ten years. Amanda was a member of the Sackets Harbor American Legion Post -1757.
Surviving, are two sisters, Laura (Pete) Besio of Pulaski, Elizabeth (Larry) Petrocci, three brothers Mickey Michalski of Pulaski, Tim (Stephanie) Michalski of Georgia and John Michlaski (Cindy Paro) of Pulaski.
A memorial service will be held 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 23rd at Christ Our Light Parish, 23 Niagara Street, Pulaski with burial in Pulaski Cemetery. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
