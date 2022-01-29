Amanda Wearne Deyo, 42, passed away December 24,2021, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Amanda was born June 22, 1979, to Michael Wearne and Candee (Wheeler) Laidlaw. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Central High School and attended Folsom Lake College in California.
Amanda was an administrative assistant at North Country Neurology in Watertown.
Amanda was predeceased by grandparents Frederick Wearne and Carmen Wearne.
She is survived by her father Michael and pre deceased by mother Candee. She had a longtime companion Shane Millard. She is also survived by siblings Chris Hull, Michael Wearne, Shelby Wearne Prizio, and Jessica Wearne Torrez.
Amanda was a devoted mother to two beloved boys, Javen Deyo and Camden Millard. Amanda wanted the best out of life and was a hard worker.
An hour of visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00am Saturday February 5, 2022 at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. followed by a funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
