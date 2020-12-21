NEWTON FALLS – Amos E. Reil, age 94, of Newton Falls, passed away on December 21, 2020 at United Helpers Nursing Home in Canton.
Services for Amos will be announced in the spring. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake.
Amos was born on October 2, 1926 in Harrisville to the late John and Blanche (Benware) Reil. He graduated from the Oswegatchie Union School and studied at a trade school in Troy to become an electrician.
Amos served in the United States Army during WWII from February 22, 1945 until his honorable discharge on December 1, 1946. He was a rifleman with Company I Parachute Infantry in Japan and Korea. He received the Army of Occupation Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.
Mr. Reil married Olive M. Brunell on December 27, 1950 at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church in Newton Falls. Olive passed away on August 22, 2012. Amos worked for the Newton Falls Paper Mill for 45 years, retiring as the Supervisor of the Electrical Department.
He was a member of the Newton Falls Rod and Gun Club, the Benson Mines American Legion, and was formerly of the Town Board for the Town of Clifton. Amos enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing, and was known as the “candy man” for always having M&M’s and other treats with him to give away.
He is survived by five children, Kathryn Kondrat, Daniel Reil, Robert and Tammy Reil, William and Brenda Reil, John and Amy Reil; a brother, Lawrence Reil; 9 grandchildren, 20-plus great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Amos is predeceased by his parents, his wife, Olive, a son, Kenneth Reil, a son-in-law, Ray Kondrat, and siblings, John and Richard Reil and Doris Green.
Donations in memory may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or the Clifton-Fine Hospital. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.