The family of Amy L. Hendrick (Bush) would like to remind everyone of Amy’s memorial service at Spragueville Church on October 29th at noon, with burial at Riverside cemetery. There will be a celebration of life after services at the VFW in Gouverneur, NY.
Amy L. Hendrick (Bush)
