Amy L. Hendrick (Bush), (55), of Herkimer, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Monday, September 26, 2022 in Little Falls Hospital.
She was born on April 25, 1967 in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Robert and Bonita (Benjamin) Hendrick. Amy grew up in Gouverneur, Ny and graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1985. Amy married Roger Bush on September 21,1985 which ended in seperation.
Amy was employed by the NYSDDSO in Herkimer and Little Falls, and St. Lawrence NYSARC in Gouverneur as a Direct Support Professional. Amy was also employed as a Teacher’s Assistant through many districts.
Survivors include her parents, Robert and Bonita two daughters, Meagan Bush and Sara and husband Terrence Perry; a son, Zachary Bush and wife Stacey; Her fiancé David Maury; her grandchildren, Ayden, Caycee, Alaina, Jammie Jr., Autumn, Amari, Brooklyn, and Noah; her sisters, Jeannie and husband Matt Barr and Kristin and husband Stacey Lanphear; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles
Amy was predeceased by her son, Noah in June 2006.
A memorial service will take place on October 29, 2022 at the Spragueville Church at 12pm, with burial at East Riverside cemetery. There will be a celebration of life after the services at the VFW in Gouverneur, NY. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500.
