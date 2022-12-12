Massena: With heavy hearts, the family of Andrea Jean “Annie” Frederick, of S. Grasse River Road, Massena announce her passing early Saturday morning (December 10, 2022). The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. As per her wishes there are no public calling hours or services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Andrea was born to the late Nelson and Mary Baker in Massena, NY on December 28, 1957. She was a well-known avid hockey player in her younger years. She attended Massena Schools, graduating from Massena Central in 1976.
Annie, as she was known by to many, later attended Massena School of Business & Canton ATC, continuing her education. Most of her career she worked in medical transcription and later became Document Creation & Mgmt Quality Analyst for Trinity Health.
She was known for her take charge attitude and quick witted humor that she carried with her through the years. There weren’t many that she couldn’t make laugh.
Annie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends soaking up the sun around the pool. She also had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. Her grandchildren were her world.
She met her husband Richard J. Frederick later in life and was married on March 17, 2008, on St. Patrick’s Day in Las Vegas, NV. Annie is survived by her loving and devoted husband Richard Frederick and her three children: Shawn M. Gibbs of Massena, NY Christine and her husband Jordi Parisian of Louisville, NY and Anthony and wife Beka of Lake Stevens, WA. Annie is also survived by her brother Thomas and Kathleen Baker and sister Michele Baker both of Massena, NY along with five grandchildren; Chelsea, Chandler, Cheyenna, Chayus and Emilia, along with nieces and nephews and her favorite cat “Katie”.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the Massena humane Society; P.O. Box 145, Massena, New York 13662.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and condolences online, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.