WATERTOWN, N.Y. – The spring burial for Andrew “Andy” Ellis Hodge will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Tylerville Cemetery in Copenhagen, NY. Andrew “Andy” Ellis Hodge was welcomed into the arms of his loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 20, 2023, at the age of 71, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Andrew “Andy” Ellis Hodge
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.