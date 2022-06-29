Andrew (Andy) William Maston, a longtime resident of San Francisco, Ca., passed away unexpectedly June 18, 2022, at the age of 47.
Born in Plattsburgh, NY, to James and Mary Ward Maston, Andy attended Broad Street Elementary School, Plattsburgh Middle School, and Plattsburgh High School, graduating in 1993. At age 7, he auditioned for SUNY Plattsburgh Theater where his talent was immediately recognized. He performed major roles in a wide range of full-stage productions such as The King and I, Oliver, and Bye Bye Birdie and garnered many fans for his amazing performances.
He went on to study at the University of New Hampshire and later graduated from the State University at Plattsburgh with a degree in anthropology.
After graduating from college, Andy became one of the early employees of a start-up company named Salesforce. A dedicated, passionate, and motivated leader, he quickly ascended the career ladder and traveled the world on behalf of the company. He lived for a time in Australia. While there, he continued his studies at the University of Queensland in Brisbane. He lived in several other countries before returning to the United States. Initially, he worked out of the New York City headquarters of Salesforce before returning to San Francisco.
Andy retired from Salesforce in 2020 after 22 years of global sales leadership.
In his retirement, he did freelance consulting and continued to enjoy traveling. His real passion was giving back and making a difference for other people. He spent time volunteering with indigenous and underserved communities. He raised thousands of dollars annually by cycling across California for HIV/AIDS awareness. He was a global volunteer in Kenya, Tanzania, Cambodia, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and the United States. He had a special place in his heart for a nonprofit called New Alternatives for LGBT Homeless Youth.
His kind heart and generous spirit combined with an infectious laugh could brighten any room. A skilled communicator, he was endearingly down to earth. He was cherished by friends around the world and beloved by his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Andy is survived by his parents, James and Mary Ward Maston of Apollo Beach, FL., his brothers Thomas (Kelly) Maston of McKinney, TX., and Alex Maston of Myakka, FL. as well as his beloved nieces Quinn and Katie Maston and nephew Jack Maston, of McKinney, TX. He was simply adored by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends worldwide. One of those he loved most was his canine companion, Sidney, a Boston Terrier.
Andy was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Andrew and Hilda Maston, his maternal grandparents, William and Kathleen Ward, and his uncle Joseph Maston.
There will be a celebration of Andy’s life at a later date in both San Francisco, CA and Plattsburgh, NY.
