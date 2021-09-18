Andrew Burnie Cronk, 64, of Gretna passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his residence on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was the devoted and loving husband of Leanne Darleen Townsend Cronk for 46 years.
Born on September 30, 1956 in Syracuse, NY, he was a son of Andrew B. Cronk, Jr. and the late Agnes Ainsworth Cronk. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Dianna D. Cronk and two siblings, Allen Cronk and Shirley Tibbles.
Andrew was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a retired Yardmaster with Norfolk Southern Railroad with 21 years of service and of the Methodist faith. He was a member of the Hines Chapel Hunting Club, Black River Legion in New York and was an avid history enthusiast especially Civil War Battlefields. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and singing and playing music in his band, Phoenix. He loved to party, had a keen sense of humor and wit and was the life of the party wherever he went.
In addition to his wife and father, he leaves to cherish his memory four children, Misalea Johnson and husband, Jason of Theresa, NY, Cassy Martini and companion, Don Ayers, Jr. of Lynchburg, VA, Andrew B. Cronk IV and wife, Katharine of Stuarts Draft, VA, and Darby Fitzgerald and husband, Benjamin of Princeton, NC; thirteen grandchildren, Christopher, Christina, Jasmine (Justin), Jason, Raymond, Kamay, Yasmin, Andrew, Hannah, Julian, Ashlyn, Tyler and Bryson; four great-grandchildren, Lawrence, Peyton, Addison, Lilith and two more on the way; four siblings, Jeffrey Cronk and wife, Doris of Phenix City, AL, Rosanne Hatch and husband, James of Dexter, NY, Gordon Cronk and wife, Krista of Brownville, NY and LeeAnn Cronk-Taylor of Blackwell, OK; his canine companions, Starbucks, Chu Chu and Scrappy Doo; and many other relatives and friends.
The family would like to give their sincere heartfelt thanks to the staffs of the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center and Legacy Hospice and his family and friends for their loving care and support.
A Celebration of Andrew’s Life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at 4824 Edmunds Road, Gretna, VA 24557.
Another Celebration of Life for Andrew will be held in NY at a later date and time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Andrew Cronk to the American Cancer Society, 2050 Langhorne Road Suite 201, Lynchburg VA 24501 or Legacy Hospice, 1312 Plantation Road NE, Roanoke, VA 24012.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road Lynchburg, VA (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
