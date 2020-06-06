Andrew Charles Kelley, 62, formerly of Potsdam, NY passed on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse, NY.
Born January 27, 1958, in Potsdam, he was the son of late Howard Kelley and Rosalind (Widrick) Kelley. He was a 1976 graduate of Potsdam High School, completed his BSN at Syracuse University and his MS in CRNA studies from the University of Albany.
Andrew enlisted in the Army National Guard in August 1979. He served his country until his Honorable Discharge in 2014, earning numerous Medals and Awards. He continued to work as a Registered Nurse for over 30 years at several hospitals.
On August 2, 1979, he married Lori Ascher in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Andrew cherished his family and friends. He enjoyed sports, running, reading, church and work.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, George Kelley and sister, Rosalyn Kelley.
Survivors include his wife, Lori Kelley; one son, Jason Kelley; two daughters, Susanna Kelley and Crystal Islam; seven grandchildren, Logan and Andrew Kelley, David Asbury, Ameenah, Myriam, Abdur Rahman and Ibraheem Islam; and his siblings Mary Louis Carlson, Karen Mulvaugh and Cindy Murray.
Due to restrictions a private burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, June 13, 2020.
Contributions in Andrews memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association at the following location: https://www.alz.org/nca/donate
Friends and family may express online condolences. Please visit www.garnerfh.com
