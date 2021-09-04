Andrew Gray, age 61, resident of West Amboy, formerly of Dekalb Junction passed away Saturday at his home after a long battle with cancer. Andrew was born June 20, 1960, in Gouverneur, the son of Leland and MaryAnn Elsie Gray. He graduated from high school in Florida and attended college at Central Florida Community College. He was married to Sandra Salisbury on March 23, 2004. He was a carpenter by trade for 40 years.
Surviving, are his wife, Sandra, three sons, Trevor Gray of West Amboy and Robert and Bryan Dye both of Pulaski, two daughters, Deanna Gray of West Amboy and Sharlotte Russell of Parish, two brothers, Robert Gray of Rensselaer Falls and Fred Gray of Hermon, one sister, Julie Gray of Dekalb Junction and ten grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 11th at 2pm at the home of his sister, Julie Gray, County Route 17, Dekalb Junction. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
