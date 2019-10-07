Andrew J. Dick, 91, longtime resident of Adams died at his home Sunday morning under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, his wife and caregivers. There will be a graveside service 1:00pm Wednesday in the Elmwood Cemetery, Adams, Rev. Gary George , pastor of the Adams Village Baptist Church officiating. Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home, Adams.
Andrew is survived by his wife Helen Jean and a nephew Stephen (Helen) Dick of Clinton. He is predeceased by a brother Dawson Dick, two half brothers Harold and Leon Dick and a half sister Bertha Magee.
He was born May 14, 1928 in Watertown son of Dr. Andrew and Marion Bates Dick. A graduate of Watertown High School he worked locally and in 1947 joined the Army. While serving in Japan he climbed Mt. Fuji. Following his discharge in 1949 he sold hearing aids throughout the north country. On March 12, 1960 he married Helen Jean Sinclair of Adams in the Little Church Around the Corner, in New York City. Later Andrew went to work for the New York Air Brake Co. as a quality control inspector and retired in 1990.
Andrew was a former member of the Watertown Masonic Lodge.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Elmwood Cemetery Association, PO Box 23, Adams, NY 13605 or the Adams Village Baptist Church, 24 E. Church Street, Adams, NY 13605
