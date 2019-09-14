HANNAWA FALLS – Funeral services for 52 year old Andrew J. Marsjanik will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood. Calling hours will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Andrew J. Marsjanik.
Andrew J. Marsjanik
