Massena: Andrew J. Westmacott, 54, of Baldwin Ave., passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2022 at University of Vermont Medical Center.
Andrew was born July 26, 1968 in Chester Springs, PA, the son of the late Roderick and Virginia (McCandless) Westmacott. He graduated from Saranac Lake High School in 1986 and then attended Clarkson University receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Andrew married Efstathia Kyriakopoulos and was blessed with three beautiful children.
Andy started working at the New York Power Authority in 1990 and received his Professional Engineering Degree in 2004. Andy earned his Masters of Science in Engineering & Operations Management from Clarkson University in 2010 while raising his family. His most recent position was Senior Mechanical Engineer.
Andy was an EMT with Potsdam Rescue from 1994 until 2001 and enjoyed traveling, cooking and anything Science Fiction, especially Star Wars. He was a very loving and devoted father who enjoyed watching his children’s sporting events and spending any chance he could with them. His kids were his world. Andy was a registered organ donor and, with his passing, he gave the gift of life to many different recipients who will be forever grateful.
Andrew is survived by his companion, Heather Doe of Massena; his three children, who were his pride and joy, Alexandra, Sophia and Noah Westmacott; a brother, Doug Westmacott of Las Vegas; a sister, Lisa Sater of California and longtime friend, Tim Flack.
He was predeceased by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 12, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Massena Elks Lodge -1702.
Memorial contributions in Andy’s name may be made to the ASPCA or any local Rescue Squad of your choice.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com
