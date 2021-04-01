Andrew St.Louis ,37 ,who resided in Saranac Lake ,NY passed away unexpectedly Monday March 29th in Buffalo NY. He was born in Lake Placid ,NY July 4th,1983. He attended LP Elementary School and Lake Placid High school. After graduation he attended SUNY Canton.
At the time of his passing Andrew was the Asst. Superintendent at Craig Wood Golf Course. Before Craig Wood Andrew worked for Hulbert’s Supply.
Andrew loved fishing, golfing, baseball and hockey. The Yankees, Bruins and Raiders were his favorite teams. Andrews love for the game of hockey began when he was 5 years old. His Squirt, Peewee and Midget team each made it to the State finals. Andrew played 4 years for the LP Blue Bomber High school team. One of the years he helped advance the team to the NY State Finals. After graduation, he continued on with his hockey career at SUNY Canton and then on to play for the Jr. B Islanders in Ganaoque, Ontario, Canada. Andrew also played golf, baseball and soccer in school.
Andrew’s love for hockey grew even more when he started coaching his son, Carson at the age of 5. He coached him through his mini mites, mites, squirts and peewee years. Over the years he coached S.L mites, the Sara-Placid Squirts, the ‘08 ADK 46’ers and the ‘08 St. Lawrence Steel teams. This years’ ‘08 St. Lawrence Steel peewee team has advanced to the N.Y. state finals, where they will go in April. Last years’ team also advanced to the States but due to COVID was unable to attend. He also coached LP High school baseball for 4 years, as well as youth baseball in SL.
Andrew is survived by the love of his life, Shelly, and his two children Carson and Lexi. He is also survived by his parents, Shari and Marty St.Louis and his brother Matt(Lauren) nephew and niece ,Olivia and Jaxson. Other special people in his life were Shelly’s parents, Theresa and Al Daunais, along with his Uncle Michael St.Louis (Sharon), his Aunt Laura Peryea (Larry) and Aunt Karen Preston (Terry). He leaves behind cousins, Ryan, Michael, Patrick, Jennifer, Tyler, Jessica and Kaylee.
Calling hours will be at the M.B. Clark, inc. funeral home in Lake Placid, Friday, April 2nd from 4-7PM. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 3rd at St. Agnes Church in Lake Placid At 11:00AM.
In true Andrew fashion, the family has requested no formal wear. Please feel free to wear your favorite sweatshirt, team jersey and in honor of Andrew maybe a pair of cargo shorts.
In lieu of flowers people are asked to donate to their favorite youth sports organization.
Please visit www.mbclarkfuneralhome.com to share a memory, view the Memorial Slideshow, or leave condolences.
M.B. Clark, Inc., Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.