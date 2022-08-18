Angela Diane (Grupico) Pecori, wife of Joseph Pecori, died peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side on August 15, 2022. Angela was born in Watertown, New York on September 21, 1942, daughter of Ralph and Ann (Derrigo) Grupico.
Angela attended Watertown public schools and worked at Little Trees Car Fresheners and Model Homes before becoming a wife and a mother. After marrying Joseph, they settled in North Syracuse to raise their three daughters: Ann, Connie and Nicole. Eventually Angela answered a calling to become an educator and worked in the Main Street Early Education Program for over twenty years. At Main Street, Angela made many friends and was able to dedicate herself to pre-school special needs children. When not working at Main Street, Angela could be found in auditoriums and sports fields all over Syracuse watching her precious grandchildren perform music and play sports. After a lifetime as New Yorkers, Angela and Joseph retired to sunny southwest Florida in 2018.
Ang and Joe loved to travel with their family and with each other. They had special trips to Cape Cod, Florida and Italy. When not traveling they loved to play games, including tennis, backgammon, ping pong, foosball and cards. They also shared a love for all things Syracuse University athletics, holding season tickets to Syracuse football and spent many a Saturday afternoon cheering on their favorite Syracuse Orange basketball.
Angela was a fun-loving person who never met a baby she didn’t kiss or a little old lady she didn’t hug. She was a fabulous cook and her family rejoiced in every meatball and cutlet that came from her kitchen. She will be missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her husband Joseph, Angela is survived by her three daughters; Ann Sageer (Dominick); Connie Crews (Kevin); Nicole Sopchak (Matt); Grandchildren; Lauren, Chelsea, and Nicholas Sageer; Kevin and Joseph Crews; Madeleine, Lucas, Nathaniel, and Noelle Sopchak; Sisters Rosemary Frazzitta and Julie Ayres and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and brother, Peter Grupico.
A viewing will take place at Hodges Funeral Home, 525 111th Ave. N, Naples, Florida 34108, on Thursday August 18, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 with a funeral prayer service to follow. After the service, the family will receive friends at the reception hall at Hodges Funeral Home.
