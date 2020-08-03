Angela L. Stone, 50, Whitesboro, passed away on August 1, 2020 at her home.
Born January 28, 1970 in Lowville, a daughter of Benjamin Blair Jr and Diane Kotel Bradish, she graduated in 1988 from South Lewis and attended St. Elizabeth’s College of Nursing. Upon receiving her RN license, she worked at various hospitals in New York and Louisiana.
She was married to Leonard Stone on August 28, 1998 in Lowville NY. This union produced two beautiful children, Garrett and Hannah.
Angela is survived by her husband Leonard, son Garrett, stepdaughter Brittany (Michael) Sevdalis, father Benjamin (Debbie) Blair, mother Diane (John) Bradish, sisters Carissa Jantzi and Jennifer (Mark) Enjem, brothers Benjamin III (Sister-in-law Giselle) and Timothy (Barbi) Bradish and many aunts and uncles.
She was predeceased by her daughter Hannah, her sister Bethany Blair, her grandparents Benjamin and Clara Blair and Joseph and Dorothy Kotel as well as her in-laws Robert and Mary Stone.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. in Whitesboo.
